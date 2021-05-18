Investment Partners LTD. Sells 529 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Investment Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Investment Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWP stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.69. The company had a trading volume of 40,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,676. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.24. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $73.29 and a 52 week high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.