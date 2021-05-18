Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 8,912 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,330% compared to the typical volume of 623 call options.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $45,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,698. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter valued at $2,184,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 1st quarter valued at $2,169,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DDS stock opened at $141.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $152.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $5.17. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.94) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 14.39%.

DDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.