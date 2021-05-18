Investors Purchase High Volume of Carvana Call Options (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 27,718 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,375% compared to the typical volume of 1,879 call options.

Carvana stock opened at $226.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.01 and a 200-day moving average of $261.90. Carvana has a one year low of $86.53 and a one year high of $323.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.99 and a beta of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $2,195,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,476.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 16,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.43, for a total transaction of $4,573,988.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 990,032 shares of company stock valued at $271,968,243 in the last 90 days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.00.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

