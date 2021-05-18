Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 974 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,216% compared to the typical daily volume of 74 put options.

SQM opened at $46.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.54 and its 200-day moving average is $51.48. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $60.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.74, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.76 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

SQM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.