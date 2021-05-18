Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 515.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invitae stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.45. The stock had a trading volume of 102,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,383,463. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVTA shares. Oppenheimer raised Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Invitae has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.86.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Crouse sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $486,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,336.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 16,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $688,587.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,135 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,514. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

