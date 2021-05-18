iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CLSA raised iQIYI from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised iQIYI from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group cut iQIYI from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised iQIYI from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.43.

NASDAQ IQ traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,552,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,839,939. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.88.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.35 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.92) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that iQIYI will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

