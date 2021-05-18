IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Price Target Raised to $11.00

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

IRIX stock opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.54 million, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.77. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 21,917 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 43,323 shares during the period. 32.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

