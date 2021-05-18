Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 485 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,664 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.5% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 971 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 69.6% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,870 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 181,921 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $562,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,161.32.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,476 shares of company stock valued at $437,631,187 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,270.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,297.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,203.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,330.00 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

