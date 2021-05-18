iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) is Providence First Trust Co’s 6th Largest Position

Providence First Trust Co cut its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Providence First Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Providence First Trust Co owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 605.4% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $51.34 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.48.

