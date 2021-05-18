iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Holdings Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 49,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ILF stock opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

