iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Bought by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,363.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,756,000 after buying an additional 155,097 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

IWC traded up $2.11 on Tuesday, hitting $145.61. 982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,700. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $77.57 and a twelve month high of $159.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.81.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.