iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Position Trimmed by Providence First Trust Co

Providence First Trust Co lessened its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,527,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000.

DVY stock opened at $122.99 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $76.83 and a 12-month high of $124.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.22.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

