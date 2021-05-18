iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $41,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,430,000. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at $293,000. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 28,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 64,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,680,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

IJH traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.46. 54,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,346. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.23 and its 200 day moving average is $243.95. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $163.70 and a 12 month high of $277.63.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

