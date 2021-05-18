iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is M&T Bank Corp’s 9th Largest Position

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,161,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,913 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.0% of M&T Bank Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $462,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 249.9% during the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 44,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after purchasing an additional 31,688 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $199,000. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 212,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,417,000 after buying an additional 12,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $416.79. 65,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,529,386. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $292.92 and a 12 month high of $424.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.39.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

