iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,885,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,384,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,067,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $417.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.39. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $292.92 and a one year high of $424.43.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

