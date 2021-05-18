iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Trimmed by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. North American Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.64. 74,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,956,614. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $60.95 and a 12 month high of $115.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.26 and a 200 day moving average of $99.79.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.