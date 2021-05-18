iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 243,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,719 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 2.1% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $26,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. NWK Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $111.76. 76,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,956,614. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $60.95 and a 1-year high of $115.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.79.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

