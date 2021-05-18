Italo (XTA) Price Reaches $0.0036

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded up 31.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. Italo has a total market cap of $64,330.11 and approximately $3,678.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Italo has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. One Italo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00089773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.48 or 0.00421973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.85 or 0.00229056 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $581.24 or 0.01294427 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00044544 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Italo Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Italo’s official website is italo.network.

Buying and Selling Italo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

