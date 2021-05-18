Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Itron in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.27. The stock had a trading volume of 493,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,528. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -55.10 and a beta of 1.18. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.37 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Itron will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $42,257.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,048.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,875.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,079 shares of company stock worth $667,374 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.