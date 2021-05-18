IXT (IXT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.87 Million

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One IXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0523 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges. IXT has a market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $1,458.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IXT has traded 20% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00091491 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00022400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $621.91 or 0.01431342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,871.45 or 0.11211726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00118029 BTC.

IXT Coin Profile

IXT (CRYPTO:IXT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 coins and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 coins. IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech. IXT’s official website is www.ixt.global.

According to CryptoCompare, “InsureX is a decentralized marketplace for insurance products based on blockchain technology. This alternative marketplace aims to bring insurers, reinsurers and brokers together in an efficient, cost-effective and transparent manner that skips middlemen and unneeded fees. The InsureX (IXT) token is the underlying token used in the InsureX market by the community, customers and partners to buy data and premium services. “

