J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Gap Down to $173.95

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $173.95, but opened at $168.00. J & J Snack Foods shares last traded at $167.98, with a volume of 42 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.14 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $256.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,096,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,385,000 after buying an additional 168,378 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 599,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,116,000 after buying an additional 16,555 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 27.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 454,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,309,000 after purchasing an additional 99,157 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,646,000 after purchasing an additional 84,431 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 32.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 300,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,208,000 after purchasing an additional 72,977 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

