Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.980-4.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.74 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JKHY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.78.

Shares of JKHY stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.32. 7,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,523. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.96. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

