Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 372.81% and a negative return on equity of 659.73%.

Shares of JAGX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.24. 3,600,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,880,455. Jaguar Health has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $161.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jaguar Health stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 88,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Jaguar Health at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas.

