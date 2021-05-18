Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Meritor were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Meritor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,582,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,813,000 after buying an additional 116,730 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meritor in the 4th quarter worth about $23,151,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meritor by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 694,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,384,000 after purchasing an additional 23,289 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritor in the 4th quarter worth about $609,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritor by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 584,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,325,000 after purchasing an additional 245,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritor alerts:

In other Meritor news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,354,308.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTOR stock opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77. Meritor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $33.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.39.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Meritor’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

MTOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.