Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $774,000 Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 83.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth $8,911,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $1,562,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $417,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 16,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $246,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at $706,157.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PBH opened at $49.42 on Tuesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.59 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PBH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

