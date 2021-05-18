Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

COG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

In related news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.69. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.16.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

