Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,700 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 56.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Cabot Brown sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $72,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Volker Knappertz sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $55,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,480 shares of company stock valued at $279,753 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

GWPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Northland Securities lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. GW Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.09.

GWPH opened at $218.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.46 and a 200 day moving average of $172.32. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $87.07 and a 52-week high of $219.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.30 and a beta of 2.15.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.31. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in various disease areas. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex.

