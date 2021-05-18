Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 15.650-16.856 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $16.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.65 billion.

Shares of JAZZ stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $176.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $181.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.42.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on JAZZ. TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.24.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $52,859,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $578,800 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

