Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Vroom, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Vroom in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vroom’s FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist dropped their price target on Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vroom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

Shares of NASDAQ VRM opened at $40.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.16. Vroom has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $75.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Vroom during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 6,705.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vroom news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 35,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $1,574,131.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,835,546.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $1,037,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,103,991.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,526,997 shares of company stock valued at $56,719,374 over the last three months.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

