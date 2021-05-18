Jiya Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on May 18th (NASDAQ:JYAC)

Jiya Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:JYAC) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, May 18th. Jiya Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Jiya Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of JYAC opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.95. Jiya Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Jiya Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jiya Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in Jiya Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,150,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Jiya Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,059,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jiya Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,690,000.

About Jiya Acquisition

Jiya Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

