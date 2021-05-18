Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.55

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and traded as high as $0.61. Jones Soda shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 79,365 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39. The firm has a market cap of $37.38 million, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Jones Soda alerts:

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative return on equity of 50.12% and a negative net margin of 25.95%.

About Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA)

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Jones Soda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Soda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.