JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $46.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ANF has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.77.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $42.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.46. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,103.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,522,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,268 shares of company stock worth $12,415,246. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

