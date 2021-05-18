JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Bought by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,609,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,581,000 after acquiring an additional 537,343 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,058,000 after purchasing an additional 905,116 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,135,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,030,000 after purchasing an additional 328,224 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,099,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,654,000 after purchasing an additional 19,963 shares during the period. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,063,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,828,000 after buying an additional 121,703 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.77.

