JustBet (WINR) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.11 Million

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. JustBet has a market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $127,326.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustBet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, JustBet has traded down 34.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00089773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.48 or 0.00421973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.85 or 0.00229056 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $581.24 or 0.01294427 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00044544 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

