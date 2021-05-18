K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

KBL has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a tender rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$53.00 price target on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Leede Jones Gab restated a buy rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Friday, March 19th. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered K-Bro Linen from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$45.13.

KBL stock opened at C$44.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73. The firm has a market cap of C$472.56 million and a PE ratio of 123.63. K-Bro Linen has a 1-year low of C$24.00 and a 1-year high of C$47.22.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$50.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$48.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen will post 2.0699999 earnings per share for the current year.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

