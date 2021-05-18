Karat Packaging Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on May 25th (NASDAQ:KRT)

Karat Packaging’s (NASDAQ:KRT) quiet period will end on Tuesday, May 25th. Karat Packaging had issued 3,950,000 shares in its IPO on April 15th. The total size of the offering was $63,200,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Karat Packaging’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KRT opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. Karat Packaging has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.