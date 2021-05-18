Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist began coverage on Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karat Packaging currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of KRT stock opened at $17.37 on Monday. Karat Packaging has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

