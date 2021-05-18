Karbo (KRB) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,100.00

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. In the last week, Karbo has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. One Karbo coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000392 BTC on exchanges. Karbo has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $1,100.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Karbo alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $336.08 or 0.00773806 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo Coin Profile

Karbo (CRYPTO:KRB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 9,058,435 coins. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com. The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Karbo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was created as a national cryptocurrency for the Ukranian community “

Karbo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karbo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Karbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Karbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.