Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Gap Up to $110.73

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $110.73, but opened at $114.47. Karuna Therapeutics shares last traded at $115.43, with a volume of 43 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on KRTX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.27.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.00 and its 200 day moving average is $108.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.09 and a beta of 2.07.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $300,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $770,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,201,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,690 over the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 72.1% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 224,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,954,000 after buying an additional 93,928 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 68,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 77.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 601,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,276,000 after buying an additional 262,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.