Kava Price Tops $1.97 on Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Kava coin can currently be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kava Coin Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

