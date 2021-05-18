Keg Royalties Income Fund (KEG.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on May 31st

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

KEG.UN stock opened at C$14.34 on Tuesday. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$6.75 and a twelve month high of C$14.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$162.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.48.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

