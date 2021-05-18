Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €800.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Kering (EPA:KER) has been given a €800.00 ($941.18) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €755.00 ($888.24) price target on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €618.00 ($727.06) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €695.00 ($817.65) target price on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €779.00 ($916.47) price target on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kering has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €670.27 ($788.56).

Shares of EPA:KER remained flat at $€706.90 ($831.65) on Tuesday. 99,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €643.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is €586.17. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

