KeyCorp Boosts Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target to $360.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

CRL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $299.00.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $322.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $165.10 and a fifty-two week high of $349.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $319.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $118,742.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,061.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total value of $2,573,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,870,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,909 shares of company stock valued at $28,602,310 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,564,000 after buying an additional 861,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,525,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,051,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,620,503,000 after purchasing an additional 221,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,568,000 after purchasing an additional 169,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

