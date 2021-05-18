KeyCorp Increases IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $260.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus raised their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens upgraded IQVIA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $241.79.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $231.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 254.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $133.18 and a twelve month high of $237.47.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.