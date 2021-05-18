KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued an inline rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. UiPath has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.74.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath stock opened at $68.10 on Monday.

In related news, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $117,622,400.00. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $77,457,408.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock valued at $280,629,496.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.