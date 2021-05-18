Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) will announce $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies posted sales of $895.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year sales of $4.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $4.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Keysight Technologies.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 16.1% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $139.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.