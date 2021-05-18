Keysight Technologies (KEYS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Keysight Technologies has set its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.29-1.35 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Keysight Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KEYS stock opened at $139.54 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $155.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.79 and its 200-day moving average is $135.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.09.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

