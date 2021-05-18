KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 29 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $4.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $367.80. The stock had a trading volume of 46,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,216. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $364.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $375.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.31.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.65.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.