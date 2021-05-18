KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 446 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,453 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $219,448,000 after acquiring an additional 557,891 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $326,661,000 after acquiring an additional 404,133 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after acquiring an additional 401,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,009,212,000 after acquiring an additional 344,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus increased their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.62. 52,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.07 and a fifty-two week high of $238.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.98.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

