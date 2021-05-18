KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 5,176 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 7.8% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.70. 6,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,041. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $152.11 and a one year high of $234.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.